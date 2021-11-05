A move to honor ‘champions’ in Westchester

In politics and government, it’s not at all unusual for finger pointing to be a way of life as people try to blame others for problems and failures. It becomes noteworthy when politicians and government leaders, especially those from opposing political parties, are praised for having thought alike and done the right thing.

A move is underway in Westchester to honor former County Executive Alfred B. DelBello, a Democrat; former County Executive Andrew O’Rourke, a Republican; and former Yonkers Mayor Angelo R. Martinelli, also a Republican, for having done the right thing with respect to a rare and valuable asset that was disguised as an abandoned railroad line.

It was through the leadership of DelBello, O’Rourke and Martinelli that the right-of-way that used to be the Putnam Division of the New York Central Railroad was acquired by Westchester County 30 years ago. A large section became the South County Trailway, a 14.1-mile linear park. A 22.1-mile section was developed as the North County Trailway.

The right-of-way that begins at the county’s border with the Bronx and runs to the Putnam border now offers opportunities for such activities as walking, bike riding, bird watching and enjoying the pastoral scenery.

Westchester resident Phil Pepe — a public policy and governmental affairs consultant who worked on the county’s purchase of the Putnam Division along with business associate John G. Pinto of Rail Trac Associates in Havertown, Pennsylvania — has been organizing an effort to honor DelBello, O’Rourke and Martinelli with at least one plaque placed at a trailway entrance.

“That line, which goes back to the late 1800s, shares a parallel history with the growth and development of Westchester, not only residential, but manufacturing and all types of industry,” Pepe told the Business Journal.

Pepe said that passenger service on the rail line ended in the late 1950s after the New York Central said there weren’t enough riders and financial losses were too great. Freight service on the division continued.

After the New York Central went bankrupt and Conrail took over its operations, the latter Conrail filed to abandon the freight traffic in 1981, again citing diminished use and mounting financial losses.

“When they made the filing, it set in motion a clock, which allowed government officials to act to save the line itself from being sold off,” Pepe said. “Conrail’s goal was to sell it off, take in the money and get out of the responsibilities of running a railroad and maintaining it.”

In early 1982, then-Yonkers Mayor Martinelli put into motion the wheels of government that would preserve the right for a local government to buy the line. Because the Putnam Division’s right-of-way generally followed the Saw Mill River Parkway through numerous municipalities, Martinelli felt the county would be the appropriate entity to negotiate for the property.

“He went up and met with then-County Executive Al DelBello, who understood and acted brilliantly and quickly to file the paperwork, the legal paperwork, to reserve the right to negotiate to buy the line,” Pepe recalled.

DelBello assigned Pepe and Deputy County Executive Roger Biagi to try to find a commercial buyer and operator for the freight line. Despite their efforts, no outside buyer emerged and in 1991 County Executive Andrew O’Rourke moved to acquire the line for public use, resulting in today’s linear park. After negotiations, a price of about $2,153,000 was agreed upon.

Pepe refers to DelBello, O’Rourke and Martinelli as “champions” for what they did.

“What we now had was the opportunity to preserve an open corridor in Westchester that could never again be assembled. You would never be able to buy that open space — through the actions of the Putnam Line champions we had it,” Pepe said. “The Westchester County Parks Department took ownership.”

Pepe said he has been working with Biagi on the effort to create a permanent acknowledgement of the role played by DelBello, O’Rourke and Martinelli. He said County Legislator Ruth Walter, who chairs the parks committee, supports the effort as does current County Executive George Latimer.

“I think the county executive’s leadership would probably bring all of those whose OK was needed in the right direction,” Pepe said. “It’s quite a piece of property, unparalleled in Westchester County.”