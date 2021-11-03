Election results: Latimer cruises in Westchester, Simmons tops Valentine in Stamford

Westchester County Executive George Latimer (D) cruised to re-election last night, while U.S. Rep. Caroline Simmons (D) defeated Bobby Valentine (unaffiliated) to become Stamford’s next mayor.

The former Major League Baseball player and manager conceded victory to Simmons early this morning, tweeting: “It’s time for me to congratulate the new mayor of Stamford, Caroline Simmons. Thank you all for your support, it’s been my honor.”

In a separate speech, Valentine reportedly cited “all the lousy coverage” he said he received from the media.

Simmons becomes the city’s first female mayor.

“Today voters embrace the belief that we can emerge stronger from this pandemic, if we work together, support each other, lift each other up with kindness and love and unite around a common goal of making Stamford, a city of opportunity for everyone,” she said shortly after midnight.

Also in Connecticut, incumbent Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling (D) declared victory over Republican challenger Jonathan Riddle by an unofficial 60% to 40% of the vote.

In Westchester, Latimer – who has never lost an election since he began his political career in the 1980s as a member of the Rye City Council – bested Republican Christine Sculti, 94,833 to 58,069, according to the Westchester County Board of Elections.

Incumbent Timothy Idoni (D) won a fifth term as Westchester county clerk over Republican challenger Scooter Scott by a tally of 90,560 to 55,704.

County Legislators

District 1

Incumbent Colin Smith (D) won a second term over Joe Torres (R), 5,965 to 5,651.

District 2

Erika Lang Pierce (D) defeated Gina Arena (R), 7,838 to 5,748, to take the seat vacated by Kitley Covill (D).

District 3

Margaret Cunzio (Conservative) won a fourth term by besting David Vinjamuri (D), 7,035 to 5,069.

District 4

Vedat Gashi (D) was elected to his second term, defeating Robert Brower Jr. (R), 7,537 to 6,663.

District 5

Benjamin Boykin II (D), who is also chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, ran unopposed for a fifth term.

District 6

Nancy Barr (D) ran unopposed for a third term.

District 7

Catherine Parker (D) ran unopposed for a fifth term.

District 8

Jewel Johnson (D) ran unopposed for the seat vacated by Alfreda Williams (D).

District 9

Catherine Borgia (D) won a sixth term by beating Charles Braue (R), 6,750 to 3,033.

District 10

Damon Maher (D) squeaked by Anthony Giacobbe (R) to win a third term, 5,741 to 5,493.

District 11

Terry Clements (D) ran unopposed for a third term.

District 12

MaryJane Shimsky (D) ran unopposed for a sixth term.

District 13

Tyrae Woodson-Samuels (D), who won a special election last year to fill out the term of Lyndon Williams, ran unopposed.

District 14

David Tubiolo (D) ran unopposed for a fourth term.

District 15

James Nolan (R) unseated incumbent Ruth Walter (D), who had been seeking a second term in the historically Republican territory, 4,830 to 4,356.

District 16

Christopher Johnson (D) ran unopposed for a third term.

District 17

Jose Alvarado (D) ran unopposed for a second term; he previously held the seat from 2001 to 2011.

Supervisors and Mayors

Ardsley Mayor

Nancy Kaboolian (D) ran unopposed for a fourth term.

Bedford Supervisor

Ellen Calves (D), who defeated interim Supervisor MaryAnn Carr in the Democratic primary, bested Don Scott (R), 2,585 to 2,061.

Cortlandt Supervisor

Richard Becker (D) defeated Laurie Abbate-Ryan (R), 5,846 to 3,856, for a seat being vacated by Linda Puglisi after 30 years on the job.

Dobbs Ferry Mayor

Incumbent Vincent Rossillo (D) won his second uncontested term.

Greenburgh Supervisor

Paul Feiner (D) remained the longest-serving chief elected official of any county municipality by running unopposed for a 16th term.

Harrison Supervisor/Mayor

Richard Dionisio (R) bested Frank Gordon (D), 3,413 to 2,057; incumbent Ron Belmont (R) decided not to seek a sixth term.

Irvington Mayor

Brian Smith (D) was unopposed for his sixth term.

Lewisboro Supervisor

Tony Goncalves (D) defeated William Bongiorno, 2,387 to 1,813, to replace Peter Parsons (D), who stepped down after nearly 10 years.

Town of Mamaroneck Supervisor

Jaine Elkind Eney (D) ran unopposed.

Village of Mamaroneck Mayor

Thomas Murphy (D) ran unopposed for a third term.

Mount Kisco Mayor

Gina Marie Picinich (D) ran unopposed for a third term.

Mount Pleasant Supervisor

Carl Fulgenzi, Jr. (R) bested Joseph Bonnano Jr. (D) for a fifth term, 5,074 to 4,029.

New Castle Supervisor

Lisa Katz (United New Castle) defeated Holly McCall (D) 2,254 to 2,057 for a seat vacated in June by Ivy Pool (D); Jeremy Saland (D) was acting New Castle supervisor.

North Castle Supervisor

Michael Schiliro ran unopposed for a fifth term.

North Salem Supervisor

Warren Lucas (R) run unopposed for a seventh term.

Ossining Supervisor

Dana Levenberg (D) ran unopposed for a fourth term.

Peekskill Mayor

With Andre Rainey not running for re-election, Vivian McKenzie (D) won with 2,374 votes over Republican Emiliano Perez (1,211) and Working Families candidate Conor Greene (144).

Pelham Mayor

Chance Mullen (D) ran unopposed.

Pound Ridge Supervisor

Kevin Hansan (D) ran unopposed.

Rye City Mayor

Joshua Cohn, running on both the Republican and Democrat lines, defeated Working Families candidate Danielle Tagger-Epstein, 2,673 to 503, for his second term.

Somers Supervisor

Robert Scorrano (R) beat Stephanie Keegan (D), 3,668 to 2,412.

Tarrytown Mayor

Karen Brown (D) came out on top with 1,511 votes over independents Paul Janos (758) and Douglas Zollo (493). Thomas Butler Jr. (D) was promoted from deputy mayor to mayor upon Drew Fixell’s resignation in December 2020. Butler then decided to retire before the ’21 race got underway.

White Plains Mayor

Thomas Roach Jr. (D) ran unopposed for his third full term.

Yorktown Supervisor

Matthew Slater (R) ran unopposed.

CONNECTICUT

All unofficial results

Brookfield: First Selectman Steve Dunn (D) conceded to Tara Carr (R); he had been seeking a fourth term.

Danbury: Dean Esposito (R) bested Roberto Alves (D) by less than 200 votes to succeed Joe Cavo — who took over in December 2020 when 10-time incumbent Mark Boughton (R) became state tax commissioner — decided against running.

Darien: With absentee ballots yet to be tallied, Monica McNally (R) appears to have defeated Tara Ochman (D) by a 64% to 37% margin. First Selectman Jayme Stevenson (R) announced in June that she would not seek a sixth term.

Easton: First Selectman David Bindelglass (D) won a second term by defeating Republican Jeff Parker, 1613 to 1491.

Greenwich: Fred Camillo (R) won his second term, taking 69% of the vote against Democrat William Kelly.

Redding: Julia Pemberton (D) squeaked by John Shaban (R) for a fifth term, 1,808 to 952.

Shelton: Mark Lauretti (R) won his 16th term as mayor, besting retired police officer David Eldridge (D), 6,955 to 5,340.

Stratford: Mayor Laura Hoydick (R) won a second term against Immacula Cann (D), 8,007 to 4,708.

Trumbull: First Selectman Vicki Tesoro (D) won a third term against Mark Block (R), 5,929 to 4,385.

Weston: Samantha Nestor (D) has unofficially defeated Kirby Brendsel (R).

Westport: The Republican ticket of Jennifer Tooker and Andrea Moore defeated Jonathan Steinberg and Candice Savin (D) and T.J. Elgin and Louis D’Onofrio Jr. (Libertarian); specific numbers have yet to be released. They succeed Jim Marpe, who declined to seek a third term.

Wilton: With First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice (R) not seeking a third term, Bas Nabulsi (D) is running against Kim Healy (R); results not yet final.

Running unopposed

Bethel: Matt Knickerbocker (D) for a seventh term.

Monroe: Ken Kellogg (R) for a third term.

New Canaan: Kevin Moynihan (R) for a third term.

New Fairfield: Pat Del Monaco (D) for a third term.

Newtown: Dan Rosenthal (Serve America Movement) for a third term.

Sherman: Don Lowe (D) for a third term.