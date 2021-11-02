Danbury’s BlueCrest acquires Fluence Automation

BlueCrest, a provider of high-volume postal and parcel automation based in Danbury, has acquired Fluence Automation, a provider of automation for postal, parcel and e-commerce fulfillment, for an undisclosed sum.

Fluence Automation’s product line covers material handling, sorting for letters and packages, high-speed print and apply labeling, vote-by-mail and postal shipping and application software. The company will retain its headquarters in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and will be known in the short term as Fluence Automation, A BlueCrest Company.

“The acquisition of Fluence Automation is a great example of BlueCrest executing on its strategy,” said Dennis LeStrange, president and CEO of Bluecrest. “In the postal automation market, we will provide the broadest array of solutions and will be able to continue to grow in this space through product innovation both in the US and the international markets. Additionally, the combination of the companies’ parcel/e-commerce and vote-by-mail solutions will greatly expand our offering in these exciting growth markets.”