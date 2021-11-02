Home Entertainment Tony Falco, owner of The Falcon music venue, dies at 65

Tony Falco, owner of The Falcon music venue, dies at 65

Phil Hall
Photo courtesy of The Falcon

Tony Falco, founder and owner of The Falcon music venue in Marlboro, passed away on Oct. 28 at the age of 65 following a six-month battle with complications from Covid-19.

Faclo was born on Sept. 12, 1956, in Staten Island, New York. He graduated from SUNY New Paltz in 1983 with a degree in environmental science and he owned and operated several water treatment facilities throughout the Hudson Valley. One of his companies, Environmental Labworks, was based in the same building as The Falcon, which he opened in the early 2000s.

Under Falco’s leadership, The Falcon became one of Ulster County’s most popular music venues, and it was particularly popular among jazz and blues aficionados.

At its peak, The Falcon offered nightly music on two stages and included art exhibitions and two restaurants.

During the Covid-19 pandemic when The Falcon was closed, Falco designed and built the Marlboro Nature Trail.

