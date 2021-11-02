Report: 38% of CT wagering originating along I-95 corridor

Connecticut’s online sports betting and casino market is off to a strong start, with 38% of its wagering activity originating from the southwestern corner of the state along the I-95 corridor.

Heavy volumes have been concentrated in Stamford and Bridgeport, while other highway entry points stretching north along the New York border have also been hotspots.

The data comes from software and cybersecurity firm GeoComply.

“With New York’s rollout of sports betting likely coming in Q1 2022, New York bettors must still seek out other options for safe, regulated play,” the company said. “The closest option was to head to New Jersey, but that’s now changed with the full launch of Connecticut.”

Since the state’s initial soft launch, there have been over 1.2 million transactions, most of which have taken place after the state’s full launch on Oct. 19. With a population of just over 3.5 million, Connecticut has already ranked itself as 9th in terms of overall online sports betting and casino traffic, having surpassed Colorado – which has a larger population of 5.7 million.

“We’ve learned from the New Jersey experience that New Yorkers are clearly motivated to travel locally to bet on sites where proper consumer protections have been put in place that safeguard the integrity of their wager,” said GeoComply VP Global Government Relations Chad Kornett.