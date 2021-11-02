Renaissance Capital relocating HQ from Greenwich to Stamford

Renaissance Capital is relocating its headquarters in Greenwich to a 2,931-square-foot office at First Stamford Place in Stamford.

Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan and Associate Casey McKnight represented Renaissance Capital, which provides pre-IPO institutional research and management of IPO-focused investment products, in the transaction.

Hannigan and the Choyce Peterson team had previously led Renaissance Capital through multiple real estate transactions, including negotiation of its Greenwich lease in 2011. As that lease neared expiration, the firm’s president, Bill Smith, sought to relocate its headquarters to a high-quality building with easy access to I-95 and Metro-North in lower Fairfield County. Additionally, he sought a custom build-out in an office complex with a complete set of high-end amenities to offer his employees.

The three-building First Stamford Place office complex was recently renovated and upgraded by landlord Empire State Realty Trust, with amenities including shuttle service to the Stamford Metro-North train station, full-service grill, dining and coffee lounge, fitness center with classes, onsite daycare, and a building conference room and concierge service.

The team on the transaction included Torey Walsh of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, and Jeff Newman and Kimberly Zaccagnino Perna of Empire State Realty Trust.