State’s tax amnesty program includes 75% reduction in interest, elimination of penalties

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has opened its 2021 Tax Amnesty program, offering individuals and businesses the opportunity to pay back taxes at a reduced interest rate and no penalties.

The program, which runs through Jan. 31, 2022, provides a 75% reduction in interest and waives penalties and the possibility of criminal prosecution to those who have not filed, have underreported or have existing liabilities related to taxes owed to the state for any tax period ending on or before Dec. 31, 2020.

“We know the pandemic has been difficult but paying taxes is the responsibility of every individual and business and all of us must do our part,” said DRS Commissioner and former Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton. “Taxes allow the state to make transformational investments in areas like infrastructure, green spaces, education and affordable childcare and healthcare programs – all of which enhance and make our communities better.”

Boughton noted that those who have not resolved their tax obligations by the Jan. 31 deadline will be subject to penalties and paying full interest, and could face criminal prosecution.

Taxpayers seeking amnesty can access all program information, including a link to secure online payment portal myconneCT, via the Tax Amnesty program website at GetRightCT.com . Outreach is also being done to those with known existing liabilities and suspected non-filers, as well as to local chambers and tax service organizations to help inform and guide businesses and individuals through the process.

All taxes administered by the Connecticut DRS, except for Connecticut motor carrier road tax (IFTA), are eligible for Tax Amnesty.