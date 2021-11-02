$95M renovation of White Plains Metro-North station complete

The project that began in 2018 to transform the Metro-North Railroad train station in White Plains into a state-of-the-art complex has been completed, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs Metro-North. Its $95 million price tag is $1 million more than the original $94 million figure that had been put on the project when it was announced.

Local, county and state officials joined with MTA representatives at the White Plains station on Nov. 1 to formally mark the completion of the project.

The basic layout of the station remains essentially unchanged although virtually every facet of the facility has been upgraded.

Remodeled areas included the station’s main entrance and the other entrances on Main Street, on Hamilton Avenue and at the Mott Street tunnel. The station itself has been equipped with updated signage, digital screens for train information, glass entrances, wood soffits, a widened main lobby, improved lighting and upgraded heating and air conditioning.

The side and island platforms were extended to increase capacity, and newly constructed staircases have been equipped with the technology to automatically melt snow and ice in inclement weather before it accumulates. There’s also a new elevator that is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The elevator leads from the main lobby to a side platform generally used for northbound arrivals.

The project was part of Metro-North’s Station Improvement Initiative and its Way Ahead program that is intended to improve what customers experience when using the system. Funding came from the MTA’s capital programs.

The White Plains station is the third largest Metro-North station, behind Stamford and Grand Central Terminal. Before the pandemic hit, the White Plains station was serving more than 12,000 commuters on weekdays.

Janno Lieber, acting chair and CEO of the MTA, said, “The way to build up and maintain ridership is to transform stations that serve customer needs beyond catching the train. This project delivers a state-of-the-art transit complex worthy of the Westchester County civic and business center by providing amenities that give customers the ability to be productive on-the-go, further incentivizing them to return to mass transit.”

WiFi, cellular connectivity and USB charging ports were among the updates meant to enhance the commuter experience.

Catherine Rinaldi, president of Metro-North Railroad, proclaimed that “everything looks fantastic.” She pointed out that in addition to serving Westchester commuters going to the city, White Plains is a major reverse-commuting destination.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer expressed gratitude to Metro-North and the MTA for recent projects in Westchester including the Third Avenue Bridge in Mount Vernon and a new parking garage at the Harrison station along with the plan to provide future Metro-North train service to the east side of Manhattan.

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said that he has long believed the station deserved an upgrade.

“This became even more apparent as the city began the work of redeveloping the area immediately adjacent to the station,” Roach said. “It is a recognition of the importance of the White Plains station as a hub in the Metro-North system and a recognition of the interconnectedness of the station and the economic vitality of our city.”

The city plans to opens up about 4.5 acres of property it owns in the vicinity of the train station for development. The property includes two parking lots, the train station parking garage and a firehouse.