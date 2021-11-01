Home Fairfield The Country Table, a specialty prepared foods gourmet market, to open in...

The Country Table, a specialty prepared foods gourmet market, to open in Greenwich

By
Phil Hall
-

A new specialty prepared foods gourmet market is scheduled to open next month in the Glenville section of Greenwich.

Geoff Lazlo, courtesy of his Instagram page.

The Country Table will be located at 1 Glenville St. It will be the first brick-and-mortar retail store operated by the hospitality company Geoff Lazlo Food, which operates Greenwich’s Mill Street Bar & Table restaurant.

According to the company’s website, The Country Table will offer a “handmade selection of gourmet sandwiches, made-to-order salads, family-friendly prepared entrees, premium coffee, house-made baked goods, and scoop-able ice cream.”

Chef Geoff Lazlo, founder and managing partner of Geoff Lazlo Food, was previously at Blue Hill at Stone Barns in the Hudson Valley and at The Farm and The Whelk in Westport before launching Mill Street Bar & Table in 2015.

