Transdev laying off 34 in Bridgeport

Transdev Inc., which provides bus, medical and shuttle services, is laying off 34 employees in Bridgeport due to a canceled contract.

According to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor, Greater Bridgeport Transit Access had canceled its Transdev contract, with the layoffs becoming effective on Dec. 31. The terminations are expected to be permanent, according to the notice.

Sheila Talley, regional director human resources, indicated in the notice that the layoffs are necessary because the company’s client, Greater Bridgeport Transit Access, has canceled its contract.

“All Transdev routes currently operating in the Bridgeport area will be permanently shut down,” Talley wrote.

The employees, all of whom are based at 1 Cross St. in Bridgeport, include 24 operators of paratransit vehicles, which provide transportation services for people with disabilities who are unable to use standard transportation conveyances.