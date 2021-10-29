Former Arlington Firehouse converted to lofts, commercial space

Renovation was recently completed on “The Firehouse Lofts,” the new development at the former Arlington Firehouse at 766 Main St. in Poughkeepsie.

Mid Hudson Construction Management developed the project, which now consists of four one-bedroom lofts and a large first-floor commercial space, which is available for immediate lease.

“It’s our mission at MHCM, as a family-owned business, to ensure that every project we take on contributes to our community in a positive way, and that we do work we’re proud of personally, whether it be constructing the new or revitalizing the old,” said Ray Travis, co-owner of Mid Hudson Construction Management.

Mid Hudson Construction Management dedicated a plaque at the site to commemorate the building’s firehouse history and presented a donation to the Arlington Fire Department. The department’s chief, William Steenbergh, and several members attended the ribbon-cutting, along with New York State Sen. Sue Serino and Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor Jon Jay Baisley

“It’s our hope that these lofts and this building will serve a greater purpose for the community at large, as this project has provided both new spaces to call home and a new space to bring the community together,” said Scott Travis, co-owner of Mid Hudson Construction Management.