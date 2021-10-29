Business Council of Westchester adds three new board members

The Business Council of Westchester announced that three new members were elected to its board of directors.

The new members are Christina Armentano, executive vice president of Paraco Gas in Rye Brook; Russell Yankwitt, partner at Yankwitt LLP in White Plains; and Maria Trusa, CEO of Formé Medical Center & Urgent Care in White Plains.

“We are very honored to have such a distinguished group of business leaders joining our board of directors,” said Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the Business Council. “They bring many years of experience in the fields of healthcare, energy and law. We are fortunate to have these proven leaders join our board as we move forward with major initiatives in 2022.”

Armentano is among the third generation of family leadership at Paraco — one of the largest privately held propane marketers in the country — and the company’s first woman executive leader. Before Paraco, she held several leadership positions over nearly a decade at other firms. She now focuses on strategic growth, leadership, direction, business development, employee development, innovation, technology and safety at Paraco. She serves on several industry boards and was named an LP Gas Rising Leader and a BCW New York Rising Star.

Yankwitt, whom the BCW described as “Westchester’s go-to litigator,” has been a partner at Yankwitt LLP since he founded it in 2009, and litigates commercial matters, like contract and partner disputes, employment lawsuits, shareholder lawsuits and cases related to insurance coverage, ADA and premises liability. Before founding his own firm, he worked at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP in New York City, served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York and clerked for Thomas C. Platt of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Trusa joined Formé in 2015, and since then has focused on bringing quality health care and services through a medical membership model to individuals and families in need, including the Latino community in Westchester. Before her current role, she served as executive director of the Scarsdale Medical Group, where she had also served in various leadership positions during her 26 years with the group. She also recently founded a nonprofit, Yo Digo No Más (I Say No More), which raises awareness of sexual assault and abuse in Latino communities and provides resources for survivors and families.