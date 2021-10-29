Home Entertainment Everi launches online slot and gaming content in Connecticut

Everi launches online slot and gaming content in Connecticut

By
Phil Hall
-

Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc., has announced a partnership with multiple iGaming operators to that will enable the introduction of its three-reel mechanical themes and video slot content to online casinos in Connecticut.

Everi’s digital gaming catalog features more than 50 titles, with more than 20 now available in Connecticut.

Some of its most prominent titles include the Cash Machine, the three-reel/nine-line video title Double Ruby and El Dorado The Lost City, a five-reel, 40-line game featuring a “reel match” bonus.

“Everi’s strong and growing digital game presence continues to resonate with players in all of the markets where we are live,” said David Lucchese, executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital for Everi. “We are pleased to be a day one launch partner in the state, and we are confident our distinct games will be popular with online players in Connecticut as we continue to grow our online presence.”

Previous articleYonkers IDA gives OK for more movie studio subsidies
Next articleBobby vs. Caroline: 2021 Stamford Mayoral Race
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here