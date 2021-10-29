Everi launches online slot and gaming content in Connecticut

Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc., has announced a partnership with multiple iGaming operators to that will enable the introduction of its three-reel mechanical themes and video slot content to online casinos in Connecticut.

Everi’s digital gaming catalog features more than 50 titles, with more than 20 now available in Connecticut.

Some of its most prominent titles include the Cash Machine, the three-reel/nine-line video title Double Ruby and El Dorado The Lost City, a five-reel, 40-line game featuring a “reel match” bonus.

“Everi’s strong and growing digital game presence continues to resonate with players in all of the markets where we are live,” said David Lucchese, executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital for Everi. “We are pleased to be a day one launch partner in the state, and we are confident our distinct games will be popular with online players in Connecticut as we continue to grow our online presence.”