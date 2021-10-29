Harbor Freight Tools to open store in Nyack

The discount retail chain Harbor Freight Tools is opening its newest location in the Hudson Valley region in the Hub Complex on Route 59 in Nyack.

Harbor Freight Tools will occupy a 16,000-square-foot portion of a retail space that has been vacant since August 2017, when the 28,000-square-foot Met Fresh Market closed.

Prior to Met Fresh Market, the space was occupied by a Stop & Shop supermarket. No opening date has been scheduled yet for the new store.

Harbor Freight Tools is headquartered in Calabasas, Calif., and has more than 1,200 stores nationwide. Regionally, the chain has another Hudson Valley location in Poughkeepsie, Fairfield County stores in Bridgeport and Brookfield and a Westchester location in White Plains.