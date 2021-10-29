Survey finds most small business owners support Biden’s vaccine mandate

A nearly two-thirds majority of small business owners are supportive of President Biden’s mandate for companies with 100 or more employees to confirm their workforce is either fully vaccinated and require regular Covid-19 testing for staff members who are not vaccinated.

In a new poll of small business owners published by MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 64% of respondents said they supported the vaccine mandate.

Among industry sectors, 75% of small business owners in the retail industry and 67% in the manufacturing field supported the mandate.

The survey also found that 60% of respondents supporting the concept of having their customers provide proof of vaccination. However, there is a considerable gap between concept and reality, with roughly 10% of the respondents demanding proof of vaccination from their customers.

The survey was based on a poll of 500 small business owners conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.