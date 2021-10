A “drive-in” gala honoring two of Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) leaders — former Community Board Chair Michael Schwartz and physician Dr. Warren Bromberg—raised over $1.4 million to benefit the Mount Kisco-based hospital and support the continued development of clinical programs and services. The gala was held at the John Jay Homestead in Katonah where 140 cars (and 360 people) were…