$15 million for post-Indian Point community investments

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 27 the state’s award of $15 million for the town of Cortlandt and village of Buchanan, the host communities of the Indian Point Energy Center, along with funding for nearby environmental and economic development projects.

“This funding is part of a comprehensive approach to ensure that Indian Point’s closure does not translate to a lack of investment in the region,” Hochul said. “My administration is committed to working with unions and local leaders for a transition that strengthens the local economy, treats workers fairly, and protects the environment of New York State.”

The third and last nuclear reactor at Indian Point in Buchanan was shut down by Entergy on April 30, after about 45 years in service, as the Business Journal previously reported.

The energy center was then transferred from Entergy to Holtec International on May 19, as approved by the New York State Public Service Commission. Holtec is in charge of overseeing the plant’s decommissioning process.

The awards announced yesterday were made possible a legal settlement between Entergy and the state.

The funding will go toward local infrastructure projects, job training, monitoring the decommissioning process and environmental research in the communities.

The town of Cortlandt and village of Buchanan will receive $7 million, mainly for sewage projects, including refurbishing and expanding the Buchanan Wastewater Treatment Plant and connecting a new sewer district in Montrose. Those projects will also draw another $10 million in state funding unrelated to the Indian Point decommissioning settlement monies.

$6.5 million will go to the Hudson River Foundation to fund research efforts focused on monitoring of fish populations and food sources in the lower Hudson River, through the Hudson River Biological Monitoring Program. This program was included in the settlement agreement as a priority project for funding, and had previously been funded by Entergy.

Historic Hudson Valley will receive $750,000 for historical and environmental integrity improvements on its museum property. It will also help the organization leverage a $3 million Federal Highway Administration grant that would have otherwise been lost, for the Van Cortlandt Manor Gateway Project.

Hendrick Hudson School District will use its $500,000 slice of the funding for air monitoring equipment at the Buchanan-Verplanck Elementary School, and to fund its operation during the decommissioning process.

The last chunk of the funding will direct $250,000 toward the Teamsters Local 456, which represents workers in Westchester and Putnam Counties. The money will pay for a commercial driver training simulator, allowing for new training and skills of union members.

“I thank Governor Hochul for accelerating these awards,” said Tom Congdon, chair of the Indian Point Closure Task Force. “We can now maximize other funds coming into the region, help workers affected by the plant’s closure, continue critical research on the Hudson River that was at risk of interruption, and provide more financial certainty to the impacted local governments that need to plan for large infrastructure projects.”

“The announcement today is good news for residents of the communities that are most impacted by the closure of the Indian Point Energy Center,” said State Sen. Pete Harckham. “These significant investments in infrastructure will assist in economic redevelopment in the impacted communities. There are also important investments being made in environmental safety, job training and historical preservation.”