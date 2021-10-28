Curaleaf begins rolling out first whole-flower medical cannabis products in NY

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.’s initial batches of whole-flower medical marijuana have cleared testing by third-party labs, with sales of three initial strains beginning in four of its New York locations, including Newburgh in Orange County.

The other locations are its dispensaries in Carle Place, Forest Hills and Plattsburgh.

Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern said the firm plans to deliver the whole-flower product to the majority of its wholesale partners within a month.

“Fortunately, we have been preparing for this moment and we are more than ready with plenty of product for all our New York locations,” he said. “We are grateful to Gov. (Kathy) Hochul and the (Office of Cannabis Management) for moving this forward so quickly, and we look forward to robust sales and happy customers. We appreciate the patience and loyalty of all our patients as we worked toward this milestone.”

Prior to this month, cannabis was only available to New York patients in ground form.