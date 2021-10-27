Stamford lifts Covid mask mandate for businesses

Stamford Mayor David Martin has lifted the city’s indoor mask mandate that was enacted on Aug. 12 to stop the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“As evident by the city’s diminishing number of Covid cases, the use of masks over the past few months has served to significantly decrease the spread of this virus in Stamford,” said Martin in a statement. “In lieu of mandatory masks, residents should practice reasonable safety precautions and social distance when possible.”

Martin added that businesses can still continue to require the use of masks on their premises if they choose and masks will still be required in schools and government offices. The mayor further noted that the mandate could be reimposed if there is a new spike in coronavirus cases.

The Connecticut Department of Health reported there were 194 hospitalizations related to Covid-19 as of Wednesday and 14 related deaths since Oct. 14.