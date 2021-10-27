AG Tong warns against unregulated cannabis edibles in misleading packaging

Attorney General William Tong has issued a warning regarding cannabis edibles and hemp derivatives in packaging designed to resemble popular snack food and candy brands.

Tong noted that while Connecticut recently legalized adult-use cannabis, those products are not yet being sold legally in the state. State law prevents cannabis products from being sold under a brand name that is identical or similar to an established non-cannabis product.

The products cited by Tong may contain high concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. If children mistakenly eat these products, he said, it could result in an accidental overdose.

The Connecticut Poison Control Center received 88 calls in 2020 regarding child exposure to edible marijuana and 58 calls in the first seven months of 2021.

“These look-alike cannabis products are unregulated, unsafe, and illegal,” Tong said. “Accidental cannabis overdoses by children are increasing nationwide, and these products will only make this worse.

“While Connecticut recently legalized adult-use cannabis, many of these products fall far outside the range of what will ever be safe or authorized for sale,” he added. “If you see these look-alike products for sale, please report them to my office and take every measure to keep these away from kids.”