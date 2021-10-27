New data center planned for Orangeburg with Dallas-based Databank at helm

In early October, Dallas-based DataBank announced that it acquired a 34-acre property in Rockland County, at which it will house its new data center.

The data center, at 2000 Corporate Drive in Orangeburg, will be the company’s fifth in the New York metro area.

The property was formerly owned by Verizon, and was acquired by professional services firm the SKAE Group in 2018. Verizon also previously operated a 225,000-square-foot data center at the location.

According to the Rockland County Business Journal, DataBank purchased the property through an LLC for $23 million. When SKAE acquired the property, it paid just over $18 million.

DataBank plans to construct a new 200,000 square foot data center with 150,000 square feet of raised flooring. It will offer 30 MW of critical power via five 6 MW data halls.

The property already includes a utility-owned substation that can provide up to 45 MW of utility power, but DataBank noted in its press release that there is room in the property to construct an additional substation and to expand other facilities in the future.

“The investment in this new campus responds to the New York City metro area’s need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services, solidifying its status as a prime location for enterprise-class data centers,” said DataBank CEO Raul K. Martynek. “With this acquisition, DataBank will bring to the nation’s largest market both high-value IT operations jobs and the reliable IT infrastructure our customers need to create a limitless digital future for their business.”

DataBank’s other data centers in the New York metro area include two in New York City and two in New Jersey, in Newark and Piscataway.

Nearby, Bloomberg LP also operates a data center at 150 Corporate