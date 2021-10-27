UConn teams with Two Roads Brewing for TwoConn Easy Ale

Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Co. is collaborating with the University of Connecticut’s Athletics Department to launch its latest beverage, TwoConn Easy Ale.

According to Two Roads Master Brewer Phil Markowski, the beer is “golden-ale inspired – it’s crisp and clean with a touch of sweetness and a kiss of hops for balance.”

TwoConn will be launched in two phases: in kegs for distribution to Connecticut bars, restaurants and UConn athletic venues during the first week of November when the men’s and women’s basketball seasons commence, and in 12 oz. 12-packs and 16 oz. 4-packs in February throughout New England in liquor and grocery stores.

“This is going to be a great partnership that we are sure our fans are going to enjoy, both at the games and when they visit the brewery,” said UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict.