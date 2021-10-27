Women’s Center of Greater Danbury rebrands as Center for Empowerment and Education

The Women’s Center of Greater Danbury, a nonprofit focused on providing services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Northern Fairfield and Southern Litchfield County areas, has been renamed as The Center for Empowerment and Education.

According to the organization, which was founded in 1975 and serves more than 30,000 individuals from area communities, the new name offers a better reflection of its mission in rebuilding lives and building stronger communities.

“The Center is at an important stage of growth and expansion, with a new facility for women and children in transition to open soon, that will provide support to even more people in crisis,” said Eric J. Eggan, chairman of the board of directors. “The rebrand reflects the inclusivity of our mission and services that improve lives, strengthen families, and prevent violence through education.”

Eggan added that “we are excited to launch our new identity which represents the energy and compassion of our staff and our steadfast commitment to the individuals and families we serve.”