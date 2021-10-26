Joshua’s Restaurant for sale after almost 50 years in Woodstock

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty announced today, Oct. 26, that Joshua’s Cafe and Restaurant, a staple in the Woodstock dining scene, is now listed for sale.

The restaurant is located in a Woodstock landmark building at 51 Tinker St. and the current price is $1,225,000.

Joshua’s is owned by Stefanie Schachter, who also holds the role of chef. Schachter’s father, Joshua, was the original owner. An Israeli baker, he opened the restaurant in 1972.

Schachter took over in 1992 after attending the Culinary Institute of America in nearby Hyde Park.

“Stefanie is ready to move on, embracing the passion for travel that has heretofore inspired Joshua’s dishes,” according to the press release.

The restaurant has not yet announced when it will officially close or when its final day of business will take place.

Amy Lonas, associate real estate broker at Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, is overseeing the sale.