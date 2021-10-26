Shelton manufacturer expanding with $2 million acquisition of 11.5 acres

Chris O’Hara, senior vice president of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT Inc., has completed the $2 million sale of 11.47 acres in Shelton to accommodate the expansion needs of Mercantile Development Inc. (MDI).

The new facility at 10 Waterview Drive will accommodate 150,000 square feet of warehouse and manufacturing space.

MDI manufactures a complete range of Pro-Series nonwoven wiping products for use in critical cleaning applications in workplaces worldwide.

After moving its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to Shelton 25 years ago with new construction at 10 Waterview Drive, the family-owned and -operated MDI now has plans for a second custom facility to accommodate ongoing growth and diversification.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve already outgrown our 2010 facility addition,” said MDI President Lucia Furman, saying the deal “kicks off our long-term expansion plans and also benefits our neighbors at Pitney Bowes and the city of Shelton.”

Pitney Bowes sold the excess parcel and continues to maintain a service and operations facility in Shelton.