Altus Power acquires 9.9 MW solar project in New Jersey

By
Phil Hall
-

Stamford’s Altus Power Inc. has acquired a 9.9 megawatt (MW) operating solar generation project in Sussex County, New Jersey.

The project has been operational since 2015 and delivers power to local utilities while receiving New Jersey solar renewable energy credits.

With the transaction, the Altus Power portfolio now includes more than 350 MW of U.S.-based solar energy projects.

“This ground-mount project is a great addition to Altus Power’s growing footprint in New Jersey,” said Gregg Felton, co-CEO of Altus Power. “We are pleased to provide attractively priced clean energy in support of the state’s renewable power goals.”

The acquisition comes ahead of Altus Power’s plan to become publicly listed by the end of the year through a merger with the CBRE Group-sponsored special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc.

