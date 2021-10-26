Charter adds Spanish-language ESNE TV to Spectrum lineup

Stamford’s Charter Communications Inc. has added Spanish-language religious channel ESNE TV to its Spectrum TV channel list.

ESNE TV will be available at no additional cost to subscribers of Charter’s Mi Plan Latino and Latino View TV packages. Based in Los Angeles, ESNE TV offers daily live coverage of Holy Mass, including from the Vatican with Pope Francis on special occasions.

It also broadcasts Vatican news, liturgical celebrations, films and documentaries, and other programs focused on religious stories of interest to the Hispanic Catholic community.

“The addition of ESNE TV to our Latino channels will give our customers access to more Spanish-language religious programming,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition for Charter.