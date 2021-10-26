Groundbreaking on Stamford Transportation Center; Lamont predicts PMI to take over UBS space

Construction has officially begun on the Stamford Transportation Center, an $81.7 million, 928-spot parking garage that is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The STC is the second-busiest Metro-North Railroad station, behind Grand Central Station, logging on average nearly 8.5 million passengers a year before the pandemic.

Work is already underway at the site, including like renovations to its five elevators and 17 escalators.

The groundbreaking ceremony yesterday was attended by Mayor David Martin, U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D) and Gov. Ned Lamont. The latter pair said that they believe Stamford’s long-vacant 677 Washington Blvd. – former site of UBS – will be the new home of Philip Morris International.

That firm announced earlier this year plans to relocate its headquarters from New York City to Connecticut, though it has yet to specify where.

The governor reportedly said he’d “bet on” PMI coming to the building, predicting an announcement could come as soon as mid-week.

Earlier in the day, Lamont placed a bet on the New York Giants to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in their Nov. 1 tilt. The governor made his wager made at an off-track betting site in New Haven to mark the official start of betting at the 15 sportsbooks overseen by the Connecticut Lottery Corp.