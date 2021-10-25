Nonstop flights from Stewart to Florida locations beginning this month

Frontier Airlines is beginning service today for nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County to Orlando, which will run four times per week.

Next Tuesday, Nov. 2, it will also launch nonstop routes to both Miami and Tampa, which will run three times per week.

“The launch of Frontier’s nonstop air service to these destinations provides travelers in the growing Hudson Valley region with more affordable travel options, that bring speed, comfort, and the convenience of traveling through the newly expanded New York Stewart International Airport,” said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport. “Connectivity is essential for economic growth and recovery, and the Port Authority is pleased that Frontier will expand their service offerings to provide greater travel opportunities for our New York Stewart customers.”

The airline is offering introductory fares starting at $29 to celebrate the new routes.