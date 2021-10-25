Greenwich’s Bruce Museum names Margarita Karasoulas as curator of art

Greenwich’s Bruce Museum has announced the appointment of Margarita Karasoulas as curator of art.

Karasoulas has been the assistant curator of American Art at the Brooklyn Museum since 2017. Earlier in her career, she was at the Bruce Museum as the Zvi Grunberg Resident Intern in 2012-13 and returned in 2016 to guest curate “Electric Paris,” an exhibition highlighting the aesthetic impact of the French capital’s transition from gas to electric lighting in late 19th- and early 20th-century artwork.

Karasoulas joins the Bruce on Nov. 29 and will focus on the inaugural exhibitions that will greet the public when the museum reopens with its new expanded space in late 2022.

“I have long been impressed by the Bruce Museum’s history of presenting ambitious, scholarly exhibitions, as well as its interdisciplinary approach to art and science,” said Karasoulas. “Returning to the Bruce in this new capacity is an exciting opportunity to help advance the Museum’s mission at this pivotal moment.”

Karasoulas has a Ph.D in art history at the University of Delaware and holds an M.A. in art history from Southern Methodist University and a B.A. in art history and history from Lafayette College.