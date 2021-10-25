Newtown Savings opens Bridgeport branch, names chief risk officer

Newtown Savings Bank has opened a new branch at 112 Boston Ave. in Bridgeport and has named a former People’s United Bank executive its new chief risk officer.

Matthew Matarese has joined the bank as first vice president and chief risk officer, overseeing its Risk Management Department. Matarese has over 16 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry, including 11 years at People’s United, where most recently he was vice president, operational risk management.

Meanwhile, the bank held a ribbon-cutting event on Oct. 5 at its new Bridgeport location. That event — co-hosted by the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, The Hispanic Chamber of Greater Bridgeport, and the Southern CT Black Chamber of Commerce — was attended by close to 100 attendees comprised of local dignitaries including Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D), local non-profits supported by the bank, and bank employees and associates.

A check for $20,000 was presented by Newtown Savings Bank President and CEO Ken Weinstein to Noah Gotbaum, president of Building Neighborhoods Together, to assist with its affordable housing programs in the city.

“We determined that branch expansion into Bridgeport is a natural extension of our franchise, and an opportunity to bring our community-focused banking approach to residents and businesses,” said Chief Banking Officer Tony Giobbi.