Construction of multimillion-dollar XtremePlay Adrenaline Park completed in Danbury

Danbury Entertainment Associates’ multimillion-dollar renovation of a 30,000-square-foot property named XtremePlay Adrenaline Park has been completed in Danbury.

The site at 38 Mill Plain Road was a former New York Sports Club that has been converted into an indoor amusement facility whose features include a “Ninja Warrior” course, laser tag, virtual reality, mini-bowling, bumper cars, a 5-D theater, arcade games, and bistro.

Danbury Entertainment Associates is a real estate corporation that acquires, develops, owns and manages indoor amusement facilities.

The announcement was made by JLL, a professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Its Project and Development Services (PDS) division assists clients through all stages of capital projects, with an emphasis on managing scope, cost, schedule, and the mitigation of risk.

JLL PDS began engagement on the project in mid-2019.

“During the early phases of this concept I had considered managing the development, planning and implementation myself,” said Danbury Entertainment Associates owner James Bonheur.

Introduced to JLL by a friend, he said the firm “has saved my company well over $500,000 during the design and bidding phase of the project, and an additional $260,000 during construction through value engineering.”

Don Bucci, managing director of JLL PDS’s office which serves Connecticut and Greater New York, said the firm is providing project management and owner’s representation services on various projects in Stamford, Greenwich, Danbury, Norwalk, and Wilton.