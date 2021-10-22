Ohio manufacturing company coming to Shelton, looking to hire up to 100

Ranpak Holdings Corp. is creating an 80,000-square-foot “innovation and automation” center in Shelton, where it expects to initially employ 35 people and increase that amount to around 80 to 100 workers by 2024.

Ranpak is a global producer of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the company, which is based in Concord, Ohio, “wanted a skilled workforce and a location that fuels innovation and next generation thinking. They found everything they needed right here in Connecticut.”

Ranpak’s Shelton center will serve as a showroom for its automation and robotics product offerings, and as an innovation center for research and development in automation and AI applications. Approximately 50,000 square feet of the facility will consist of dedicated manufacturing and assembly space.

Construction of the new building at 57 Waterview Drive is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We are committed to building state-of-the-art technologies to advance Ranpak’s mission to deliver automated and sustainable packaging solutions,” Omar Asali, chairman and CEO of Ranpak, said. “Our Connecticut facility will be an ideal location to develop and scale new innovations to drive our mission forward. We look forward to bringing high-quality jobs to Fairfield County.”

Ranpak employs over 850 people around the world, including the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Singapore and multiple locations across the U.S. Earlier this year, Fast Company magazine named the firm as one of “the 10 most innovative logistics companies of 2021” for its eco-friendly packaging solutions.