Freedom Boat Club acquires Connecticut franchise operation

Freedom Boat Club of Venice, Florida has acquired its Freedom Boat Club of Connecticut franchise operation and territory from current owners Richard Cromwell and Peter DeVilbiss, for an undisclosed sum.

Freedom Boat Club entered the Connecticut market in 2016. The acquisition includes seven shoreline locations, including units in Stamford and Stratford, as well as the rights to expand and build new club locations.

The company said it plans to continue expanding in Connecticut ahead of the 2022 boating season.

“The acquisition of the Connecticut franchise and territory is consistent with our strategic plans to accelerate growth in markets that present tremendous opportunity to expand the Freedom brand,” said Cecil Cohn, Freedom Boat Club Network president. “The current franchise owners have done an exceptional job of providing a strong foundation for growth with best-in-class operations, as well as attracting a loyal and passionate membership base.

“Through this acquisition and our recent acquisition of the New York territory, we will continue to expand our footprint across the Northeast region and within the largest metropolitan market in the United States,” Cohn added.

Freedom Boat Club is a division of Brunswick Corp. and operates more than 300 locations in 33 states, Canada and Europe.