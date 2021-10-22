Avelo Airlines adds 6th Florida destination to Tweed Airport service

Avelo Airlines has added a sixth Florida destination to its service out of Tweed New Haven Airport.

Beginning in January, the airline will offer round-trip flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday between Tweed and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The airline will launch the route with a promotion featuring introductory fares starting at $49.

Avelo previously announced it would begin providing service in November connecting Tweed with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa.