New Rochelle’s Huguenot Academy to make move to Monroe College campus

The Board of Education for the City School District of New Rochelle approved the authorization of a sublease agreement between the district and Monroe College, effectively relocating the campus of Huguenot Academy to a space in the college’s campus at 140 Huguenot St.

Part of New Rochelle High School, the Huguenot Academy is an alternative high school that provides “students who have not experienced the success that they are capable of achieving, or the comfort that they are seeking in a school setting” a small, supportive educational environment, according to the school.

Jonathan P. Raymond, superintendent of schools for the district, wrote in a letter to the community that the new 16,500-square-foot space will allow the school to expand its enrollment from the 72 students it currently serves to 200.

“Finding a suitable home for Huguenot Academy has been a school district priority for a long time,” Raymond said. “After visiting several possible sites, I’m very pleased that we were able to identify and secure this outstanding educational facility.” He added, “Our students, faculty, and staff will enjoy an enriching environment conducive to teaching and learning, and benefit from being co-located on a college campus.”

According to Raymond, the site was chosen for its location, accessibility, amenities and potential. It will have space for core classes, physical education, computer labs, a study hall and a multipurpose room.

“We are delighted to provide a home for the Huguenot Academy on our campus,” said Marc Jerome, president of Monroe College. “We have been a proud member of the New Rochelle community for nearly 40 years and are happy to share our classroom facilities so that in-person learning can resume for these deserving students.”

The approved lease at Monroe extends to June 30, 2023. The school district will pay $22,761.75 per month for the space for the period of Nov. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021 and a fee of $26,210.50 per month for the period of Jan. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.