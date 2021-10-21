New leaders appointed at Northwell

Northwell Health, New York’s largest private health care provider, announced on Wednesday the appointment of two new members of its senior leadership.

David Battinelli, MD, will take over as executive vice president and physician-in-chief and Jill Kalman, MD, will take on the roles of senior vice president, chief medical officer and deputy physician-in-chief.

“To keep pace with Northwell’s ongoing growth and expansion, it’s vital that we evolve the roles and responsibilities of our clinical leaders so we can continue to fulfill our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve by providing the highest quality clinical care and strengthening the education of current and future generations of health care professionals,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “Over many years at Northwell, the exceptional contributions of these three highly skilled leaders have helped elevate Northwell’s clinical, academic and research reputation, enabling us to attract the best and brightest talent.”

Battinelli is now in his 14th year at Northwell, where he has served as chief academic officer, senior vice president, chief medical officer and vice dean of the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell through the years.

He will succeed Lawrence G. Smith, MD, MACP, who will continue on as founding dean of the Zucker School.

Kalman was a leader at Lenox Hill Hospital for six years, spending three as medical director and then three as executive director. She is returning to Northwell after holding the position of chief clinical and scientific officer for about eight months this year at the Butterfly Network, a medical equipment company.

Battinelli will take up the physician-in-chief role effective Jan. 1, 2022 and will officially become dean of the Zucker School for this August’s incoming class. Kalman’s new role is effective immediately.

Northwell Health operates several inpatient and outpatient health care centers in Westchester, including Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow and Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.