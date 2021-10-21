COUNTY OFFICIAL ELECTED TO NYS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

Westchester County Director of Economic Development Bridget Gibbons has been elected to serve her first two-year term on the New York State Economic Development Council (NYSEDC) Board of Directors at its recent 2021 annual meeting held in Cooperstown. In her county position Gibbons is focused on attracting and retaining businesses and talent in Westchester. She has led the administration of the county’s $14-million grant program for small…