Danbury's Athena Real Estate acquires Biloxi retirement community

Danbury’s Athena Real Estate has acquired Century Oaks Retirement Community, a 71-site, age-restricted 55+, manufactured home community based in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Century Oaks Retirement Community. Image via Google Maps.

The property, acquired through an Athena affiliate, will operate under the Applebrook Homes umbrella. The cost of the transaction was not disclosed; Wells Fargo Bank reportedly originated a $2 million in Fannie Mae acquisition loan for the new owner.

Century Oaks is a private, gated community featuring all double-wide homes that is age-restricted to 55+ adults.

Athena Real Estate is a private real estate investment firm focused on specialty collateral types, including self-storage facilities, manufactured home communities, and RV parks and resorts.

