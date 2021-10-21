Danbury’s Athena Real Estate acquires Biloxi retirement community

Danbury’s Athena Real Estate has acquired Century Oaks Retirement Community, a 71-site, age-restricted 55+, manufactured home community based in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The property, acquired through an Athena affiliate, will operate under the Applebrook Homes umbrella. The cost of the transaction was not disclosed; Wells Fargo Bank reportedly originated a $2 million in Fannie Mae acquisition loan for the new owner.

Century Oaks is a private, gated community featuring all double-wide homes that is age-restricted to 55+ adults.

Athena Real Estate is a private real estate investment firm focused on specialty collateral types, including self-storage facilities, manufactured home communities, and RV parks and resorts.