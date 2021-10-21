Fairfield Museum and Keeler Tavern receive NEH grants for colonial-era exhibitions

Two Fairfield County historical centers have received grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities’ (NEH) “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP)” to further their respective presentations of colonial-era life in Connecticut.

The Fairfield Museum and History Center has received a $125,565 grant that will help the organization resume its pandemic-interrupted on-site programming and install new exhibitions focusing on Black and Native American history in southwestern Connecticut. The grant will be used to hire a curator and provide funding for two current staff, along with contracting for design and fabrication services on the new exhibitions, which are scheduled to be presented in 2022.

Ridgefield’s Keeler Tavern Preservation Society has received a $50,000 grant for the development of a new interpretive plan to present a more inclusive view of American identity and memory at its Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.

Three other Connecticut entities – Hartford’s Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, New London’s Connecticut College and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation – also received grants. All told, the NEH awarded 115 SHARP grants nationwide totaling $87.8 million.