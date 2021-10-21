Home Fairfield WICC expands radio reach to FM frequency

WICC expands radio reach to FM frequency

Phil Hall
The Bridgeport radio station WICC, a mainstay of AM radio since 1926, has expanded to the FM frequency.

The station is now reaching FM audiences at 107.3 FM, mirroring the same Connecticut-focused and nationally syndicated talk radio programming heard at 600 AM. Connoisseur Media has operated the station since it was acquired from Cumulus Media in 2019.

“With the addition of an FM frequency, we will really be able to get local news and information to more of the listeners of Bridgeport and beyond,” said Program Director Allan Lamberti. “This is a community that is underserved by local television news and really WICC is the only radio station that delivers it.”

Phil Hall
