UP, UP AND AWAY, IN A BIPLANE

A trip to the Hudson Valley would not be complete without a visit to the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. Established by World War 11 veteran James “Cole” Palen in the 1950s, the living history museum in northern Dutchess County pays homage to those courageous men in their flying machines, circa 1900-1940.There’seven a bicycle plane for aircraft…