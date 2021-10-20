$41.5 million loan approved for refinancing of Greenwich office property

Cushman & Wakefield served as the exclusive advisor to Acram Group and affiliates of Cadre, a New York technology-enabled real estate investment manager, in arranging a $41,470,000 loan in connection with the refinancing of 411 West Putnam Ave. in Greenwich.

The five-year, floating-rate loan for the four-story, 103,060-square-foot office building was provided by Sound Point Capital Management on behalf of Aflac Global Investments to refinance the existing debt and pay leasing and capital costs.

Sound Point Capital and Aflac earlier this year announced a new partnership focused on commercial real estate lending, with Aflac contributing an initial $1.5 billion to Sound Point Capital’s newly created fund.

A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Gideon Gil, Lauren Kaufman and Sebastian Sanchez represented the borrower and co-brokered the deal with Mission Capital Advisors.

“This transaction represented an exceptional opportunity for lenders, given the sponsorship profile, long-term leases and strong submarket fundamentals,” said Gil. “Sound Point Capital delivered attractive financing terms and a flexible structure that fit our client’s business plan seamlessly.”

Including three recently signed leases, 411 West Putnam is 92.1% leased to eight tenants with a weighted average lease term of nearly six years.