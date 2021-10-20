C-suite shuffle at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Inc. has announced a series of changes within its executive ranks.

President and Chief Operating Officer John Bickham was named vice chairman ahead of his previously announced retirement at the end of 2022. Bickham joined the Stamford company as COO in 2012 and added the presidential title four years later.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Winfrey is succeeding Bickham as COO, while Executive Vice President for Finance Jessica Fischer will succeed Winfrey as CFO. In addition, Chief Product & Technology Officer Rich DiGeronimo will add oversight for Charter’s Network Operations to his existing responsibilities.

The new appointments are immediately effective, will all of the executives reporting to Charter Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge.