PepsiCo inks deal to become official beverage provider at Bally’s casinos and resorts

PepsiCo inks deal to become official beverage provider at Bally’s casinos and...

PepsiCo has signed a partnership that makes the Purchase-headquartered company the official beverage provider of Bally’s Corp.’s U.S. casinos and resorts.

Bally’s operates 14 properties in 10 states, and PepsiCo will have the exclusive pouring rights in Bally’s restaurants, food courts, gift shops, convenience stores and vending machines.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed and the partnership will begin by the end of this month.

“PepsiCo has a long history in the hospitality and entertainment space, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring a variety of beverage choices to Bally’s guests,” said Richard Glover, president of PepsiCo Beverages North America – North Division. “Whether people are enjoying a meal, taking in a show, or enjoying the casinos, our diverse portfolio ensures there is the perfect beverage for everyone and every occasion.”