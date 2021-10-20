Safeguard Self-Storage wins Stamford approval to take over former United House Wrecking site

Safeguard Self-Storage wins Stamford approval to take over former United House Wrecking...

Safeguard Self-Storage has secured approval from the Stamford Zoning Board on the site of the iconic United House Wrecking, which closed in September 2020.

Murtha Cullina LLP Partner Nicholas W. Vitti Jr. helped navigate the company through the negotiations, which included “toning down” its vision for the 44,133-square-foot facility at 535 Hope St.

Although the proposed facility is a permitted one in the site’s zoning district, the developer needed Special Permit approval from the board because of the structure’s size. Complicating the approval process was the public’s affinity for the former business and some public sentiments to have a more active business at the site, Vitti said.

Under Vitti’s counsel, the applicant addressed the board’s concerns by agreeing to aesthetic changes including landscaping upgrades and an updated façade.

“Very seldom do applicants address our comments so thoroughly,” board member Roger Quick said in response to the presentation of the revised plans.

The storage unit is set to begin construction in early 2022 and will be developed by Safeguard Self-Storage, which has 75 locations within the U.S.