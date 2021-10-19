$2.9 million from state for Westchester, Hudson Valley airports

Westchester County Airport and the Hudson Valley Regional Airport are among 24 public-use airports across the state splitting over $20 million from the state Department of Transportation for strategic infrastructure enhancements. The funding is through the 2021 Aviation Capital Investment Program.

The statewide funding will target improvements in safety, utilization of existing resources, business development and innovation, resilience and sustainability, creating investments that, according to the governor’s office, “will serve to make the surrounding communities more economically competitive with neighboring states.”

“New York continues to make targeted investments in all transportation infrastructure that will enhance safety; strengthen communities; and create and sustain new and existing, well-paying jobs,” said New York State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “These aviation grants specifically support projects that will serve to make our local communities more economically competitive — regionally and globally.”

The Westchester County Airport will receive $1.5 million to construct a new central aircraft deicing ramp to eliminate ice and snow accumulation on aircraft, as part of the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facility at the airport.

$1.4 million will go to the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Dutchess County for the construction of operational support buildings.

Projects were chosen for the Aviation Capital Investment Program based on potential improvement for economic benefit, safety, efficiency and ability to attract new or expanded aviation-related activity, along with cost effectiveness and environmental sustainability.

“Renovating local airports allows our cities to continue to be a driver in economic development by drawing tourists, out of town businesses and facilitating travel plans,” said Assemblyman William Magnarelli, Chair of the Assembly Transportation Committee. “These funds will provide a boost for the airports to meet the ever improving infrastructure, technology, security and safety standards.”