CityMD to open urgent care office in Pelham Manor

The urgent care provider chain CityMD is planning to open its sixth Westchester location at the Post Road Plaza in Pelham Manor.

The new location encompasses 3,000 square feet. Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord and Newmark Group represented the tenant in the leasing transaction.

CityMD is open seven days a week throughout the year and its services include physical exams, pediatric care, lab tests and on-site X-rays, and the treatment of injuries and illnesses.

CityMD has more than 135 locations across New York and New Jersey. Within Westchester, it operates offices in Eastchester, Hartsdale, Mamaroneck, White Plains and Yonkers.