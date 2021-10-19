Home Fairfield Stop & Shop introduces Instacart’s 30-minute express delivery service

Phil Hall
The Stop & Shop supermarket chain has partnered with Instacart for the launch of Stop & Shop Express, an online shopping service that delivers groceries in as few as 30 minutes.

Stop & Shop
Stop & Shop supermarket in North White Plains. Photo by Evan Fallor.

Stop & Shop and Instacart have been partners in offering same-day online grocery delivery since 2017, and the supermarket offers contactless delivery available in more than 75% of its stores.

The new Stop & Shop Express delivery service, which makes deliveries as early as 6 a.m. and as late as midnight, requires a $10 order minimum and carries a $2.99 delivery fee. To promote the service, Stop & Shop customers are being offered $20 off a $30 order via the savings code “Save20on30VC” starting on Oct. 19.

Stop & Shop Express delivery is now available in over 400 Stop & Shop locations, including its supermarkets in Connecticut and New York, and the chain is the first Northeastern grocer to offer Instacart’s 30-minute convenience service.

“Our customers’ lives are busier than ever and this service will help make things easier for them,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a press statement.

Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

