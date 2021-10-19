Stop & Shop introduces Instacart’s 30-minute express delivery service

The Stop & Shop supermarket chain has partnered with Instacart for the launch of Stop & Shop Express, an online shopping service that delivers groceries in as few as 30 minutes.

Stop & Shop and Instacart have been partners in offering same-day online grocery delivery since 2017, and the supermarket offers contactless delivery available in more than 75% of its stores.

The new Stop & Shop Express delivery service, which makes deliveries as early as 6 a.m. and as late as midnight, requires a $10 order minimum and carries a $2.99 delivery fee. To promote the service, Stop & Shop customers are being offered $20 off a $30 order via the savings code “Save20on30VC” starting on Oct. 19.

Stop & Shop Express delivery is now available in over 400 Stop & Shop locations, including its supermarkets in Connecticut and New York, and the chain is the first Northeastern grocer to offer Instacart’s 30-minute convenience service.

“Our customers’ lives are busier than ever and this service will help make things easier for them,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a press statement.