CT, Amazon Web Services to provide training for 2,000 residents pursuing cloud-computing careers

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system, the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are collaborating to provide technical skills training and education to more than 2,000 Connecticut residents by 2024.

Through the initiative, all CSCU community colleges and universities – which include Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, Norwalk Community College and Western Connecticut State University in Danbury — will be able to offer courses and certificates that align with skills needed to pursue in-demand careers in technical fields.

The colleges will also work with interested high schools to provide access to cloud computing curricula.

AWS Academy program will provide CSCU institutions with ready-to-teach, cloud computing curricula that prepares students for industry-recognized AWS certifications and in-demand cloud jobs. Educators at participating institutions have already started receiving instructor training taught by AWS experts to prepare to deliver courses to students.

Students will be able to access cloud computing training at CSCU institutions as well as connect to self-paced online training courses and labs from AWS. In the near future, CSCU will enable students to pursue AWS certifications as part of their degree programs.

“We know that CSCU institutions are a key component of Connecticut’s workforce pipeline,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said. “This collaboration with AWS is an important tool as we work to expand the state’s pool of tech talent and help create pathways for residents toward exciting careers in cloud computing.”

The initiative is a part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s ongoing effort to enhance workforce development in the state. The increase in cloud computing education supports the administration’s goal to create public-private collaborations to reskill and upskill Connecticut residents and train students with the skills local employers need.

“This is a perfect example of our community college and workforce development ecosystem listening to the demands of employers and quickly developing curriculum that will get people back to work, and back to work quickly,” Connecticut’s Chief Workforce Officer Kelli Vallieres said. “This tech education initiative with AWS is a fantastic way to equip unemployed or underemployed individuals with the skills they need to earn a high-quality job, fast.”

According to a recent Gallup study, 48% of American workers would switch to a new job if offered skills training opportunities.